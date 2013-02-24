High School Football Coach Cited in Prostitution Sting

FRIDLEY(AP) — A high school football coach has been cited in connection with a prostitution sting outside of Minneapolis.

Mark Mauer was one of 19 men and four women arrested in the two-day undercover sting at a Fridley hotel. The men are cited with a misdemeanor of solicitation and the women with a misdemeanor of prostitution.

The 54-year-old is the head coach of the Hill-Murray High School team in Maplewood. He is also the cousin of Minnesota Twins player Joe Mauer.

According to Fridley police, Mark Mauer allegedly agreed to pay an undercover officer $100 for a half-hour of "full service" on Tuesday.

A phone listing could not be found for Mark Mauer on Saturday by The Associated Press.

(Copyright 2013 By The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved)