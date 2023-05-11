High School Baseball Scores And Recaps – May 11th, 2023

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 15 SRR STORM 1 (5 Innings)

(Monday May 8th)

The Sabres defeated their Central Lakes Conference rival the Storm, backed fourteen hits, including a triple and a double and solid defense. The starting pitcher was Braydon Blonigen, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, he issued five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Drew Geiger threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Sabres were led on offense by Dylan Simones, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Gavan Schulte went 3-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Wes Johnson went 3-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Brett Schlangen went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Sam Frieler scored a run. Andrew Ritter went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brendan Boesen went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Kade Lewis went 3-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored four runs and Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Storm was Ethan Swanson, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Dan Dusing threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, four runs and two walks. D. Miller threw three innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Storm offense was led by Andrew Bemboom went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Keegan Patterson went 1-for-3 and he score a run. Reid Rothstein, Jeff Solorz, Ethan Swanson, Collin Posch and Ethan Martin all earned a walk.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 9 BRAINERD WARRIORS 3

(Tuesday May 9th/Wednesday May 10th)

The Sabres defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Warriors, backed by eight hits, including a grand slam and a triple. Brett Schlangen started on the mound for the Sabres, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Drew Geiger threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ethan Acker threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit.

The Sabres offense was led by Kade Lewis he went 1-for-2 with a grand slam for five RBIs and he earned two walks. Jake Gruebele went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Dylan Simones went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Ritter went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Tyler Phelps Hemmesch had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Brenden Boesen went 1-1, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Will Thompson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

The Warriors starting pitcher was Eli Hoelz, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Lingenfelter threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Brady Lund, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Eli Hoelz went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI. Jonathan Benson went 1-for-4 and Wyatt Gabrielson had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cayden Brown went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Mitchell Brau earned a walk. Eli Owen went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Sawyer Hennessy earned a walk.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 4 COLD SPRING SPARTANS 2

(Wednesday May 10th)

The Crush defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Spartans, backed by three timely hits, good defense and good pitching performances. Elian Mezquita threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Truman Toenjes threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he retired one batter.

The Crush offense was led by Bradyn Schmitz, he went 1-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs. Kaden Mork went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Ben Schmitt earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Elian Mezquita and Tim Gohman both earned a walk and Joe Hess and Will Allenspach both scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Evan Acheson, he threw six innings, he gave up just one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Kaden Rausch threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs and he recorded a strikeout. The Spartans offense was led by Jack Spanier, he went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Hunter Heidgerken went 1-for-1 for a RBI, Evan Acheson and Blake Tylutki both went 1-for-3.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 9 BBE JAGUARS 2

(Monday May 8th)

The Eagles defeated their Central Mn. Conference rivals the Jaguars, backed by nine hits and good defense. The Eagles starting pitcher was Lane Harff, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Myles Dziengel threw two innings in relief to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Landon Neiman, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Lane Harff went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Devin Dockendorf went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Sam Nistler was credited for a RBI. Myles Dziengel went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Ty Stanwick scored a run. Xander Willner went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Nolan “Feisty “Geislinger went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Caden Neiman went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

The Jaguars starting pitcher was Luke Dingmann, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Casey Lenarz threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits and two runs.

The Jaguars offense was led by Luke Dingmann, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Tate DeKok went 1-for-3. Tanner Shelton went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Ryan Jensen went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 8 ACGC FALCONS 0

(Monday May 8th)

The Bulldogs defeated their Central Mn. Conference rival the Falcons, backed by nine hits, good defense a good pitching performances. Isaac Lieser threw six innings, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts to earn the win. Esau Nelson threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Brayden Vanderbeek, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Isaac Lieser went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Spencer Eisenbraun went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Esau Nelson went 1-for-1. Bryce Vanderbeek had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Grayson Fuchs earned a walk, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Max Ahtmann went 2-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Josiah Utsch went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Tucker Johnson, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jaxon Drange threw 2 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. The Falcons offense was led by Brody Straumann, he went 1-for-2, Terrell Renne and Logan Serbus both earned a walk. Hayden Straumann was hit by a pitch.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 10 ROYALTON ROYALS 6

(Tuesday May 9th)

The Huskers defeated their Central Mn. Minnesota Conference rivals, backed by twelve hits, including three doubles and a triple. Tanner Tomasek started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs and two walks. Dierks Opatz threw four innings, he gave up three hits and two runs.

The Huskers offense was led by Luke Bieniek, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs. CJ Clear went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs Dierks Opatz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Masyn Patrick went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored two runs. Drew Lange went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Dominic Hoikka went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jaxon Barktowicz was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run.Tanner Tomasek went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher was Cal Ollman, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Nick Leibold threw three innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, five runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Ethan Albright, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Nick Leibold went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch and Jameson Klug went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Will Gorecki went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Jonah Schneider earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Yourczek went 1-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Cal Ollman went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

CATHERDAL CRUSADERS 7 MINNEHAHA ACADEMY RED HAWKS 3

(Monday May 8th)

The Crusaders defeated their AA foe the Red Hawks in a little exhibition action, backed by eleven hits, including a double and a triple, along with seven stolen bases. Jackson Phillip started on the mound for the Crusaders, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ben Brown threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Tom Gohman, went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Trevor Fleege went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Cooper Kosiba went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cade Simones went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Henry Schloe went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. John Brew went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Caden Johnson went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Quentin Dukowitz and Ben Brown both earned a walk.

The Red Hawks starting pitcher was Z. Barbatsis, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. S. Patel threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk.

The Red Hawks offense was led by Z. Barbatsis, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and J. Misas went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. C. Erickson went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. J. Santiago went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, M. Woods earned a walk and he scored a run and F. Christianson was hit by a pitch.

MILACA-FAITH CHRISTIAN WOLVES 6 BECKER BULLDOGS 4

(Monday May 8th)

The Wolves of the Granite Ridge Conference defeated their Mississippi 8 foe the Bulldogs exhibition action. The Wolves starting pitcher was Porter Meyer, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Bryce Mehrwerth threw one inning, he faced three batters.

The Wolves offense was led by Porter Meyer, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tanyon Black went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Jack Nord went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Bryce Mehrwerth went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Isaiah Allen had a stolen base and he scored two runs, Brock Talberg had a stolen base and he scored a run, Mason Hartung was hit by a pitch and Brayden Ingalls scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Owen Kolbinger, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, five runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Jack Atwood threw two innings in relief, he gave up one run and he recorded a two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Grant Studer, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Reid McCalla was credited for a RBI. Nolan Murphy went 1-for-1, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Jase Tobake and Bruce Kraemer both went 1-for-2 and each earned a walk. Josh Groskreutz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Owen Kolbinger earned a walk and he scored a run and Ethan Guck earned a walk.

MORA MUSTANGS 4 PIERZ PIONEERS 0

(Tuesday May 9th)

The Mustangs defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Pioneers, backed by timely hitting and good defense. Nathan Nelson started on the mound for the Mustangs, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Mustangs offense was led by Nolan McGaw, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Owen Szoka was credited for a RBI and Carter Gmahl had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brock Folkema had a stolen base and he scored a run, Nathan Nelson earned a walk and he had a stolen base. M. Nelson earned a walk and Owen Lind had a sacrifice bunt.

The Pioneers starting pitcher was Brayden Haberman, he threw six innings, he gave up one hit, four runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Reese Young led their offense, he went 3-for-4 with a double and Kaden Kruschek earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Max Barclay, Winston Woitalla and Joey Stuckmayer all went 1-for-3.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 4 CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 3

(Tuesday May 9th)

The Flyers defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Crusaders, backed by seven hits, five stolen bases and good defense. The Flyers starting pitcher was Beau Thomas, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Hudson Filippi, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Matt Filippi went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Beau Thoma went 3-for-3 and he scored a run and Sam Dehn had a stolen base. Owen Bode went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Joey Welinski went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base and he scored a run. Garrett Lindberg was hit by a pitch and Charlie Smieja earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Crusaders starting pitcher was Tommy Gohman, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Trevor Fleege threw five innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and two walks.

The Crusaders offense was led by Trevor Fleege, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Henry Schloe was credited for a RBI. Cooper Kosiba went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Tanner Staller earned a walk. Jackson Phillip earned two walks and he scored a run and Caden Johnson scored a run.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 3 PIERZ PIONEERS 2

(Wednesday May 10th)

The Crusaders defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Pioneers, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles six stolen bases. The Crusaders starting pitcher was John Brew, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five its, two runs, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Tanner Staller, he had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Alex Schroeder had a sacrifice bunt and was credited for a RBI. Cavin Johnson went 2-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Cade Simones went 2-for-3 with three stolen bases and he scored a run. Jack Hamak went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jackson Phillip went 1-for-3 with a double and Henry Schloe went 1-for-3 and Cooper Kosiba went 1-for-4 with a stolen base.

The Pioneers starting pitcher was Max Barclay, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. The Pioneers offense was led by Winston Woitalla, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Bo Woitalla went 2-for-3. Kirby Fischer went 1-for-2 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Chase Becker scored a run, Joey Stuckmayer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Kyle Winscher had a sacrifice bunt and Reese Young was hit by a pitch.

MAPLE LAKE IRISH 15 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 5

(Tuesday May 9th)

The Irish defeated their Central Mn. Conference rivals the Cubs, backed by fourteen hits, including three doubles. There starting pitcher Carter Scanlon threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Irish offense was led by Noah Gindele, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Eddy Neu Went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Nathan Zander went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for four RBIs and he scored a run. Wyatt Breimon went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Gavin Miller went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jarrett Faue went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joey Gendreau went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Danny Reilley went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Sam Marquette earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Cubs stating pitcher was Josh Witte, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, twelve runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Keegan Lommel threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, three runs and two walks.

The Cubs offense was led by Gavin Winter, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and William Serbus went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Clay Faber went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Josh Witte went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Keegan Lommel went 1-for-3. Austin Schindler went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Bryant Knaus earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Blake Brutger earned two walks.

MAPLE LAKE IRISH 5 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 2

(Tuesday May 9th)

The Irish defeated the Cubs, backed by five hits, good defense and good pitching performances. Jarrett Faue started on the mound, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Corbin Golby threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out.

The Irish offense was led by Joey Gendreau, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nathan Zander went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Danny Reilley had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Noah Gindele went 2-for-3 and Carter Scanlon went 1-for-3. Eddy Neu earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Corbin Golby earned a walk.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Gavin Winter, he threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Cubs offense was led by Clay Faber, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Gavin Winter went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Hank Meyer went 1-for-4. Keegan Lommel went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Nathan Serbus went 1-for-1 with a stolen base. Josh Witte earned a walk, Bryant Knaus scored a run and Blake Brutger had a pair of stolen bases.

BECKER BULLDOGS 12 BIG LAKE HORNETS 6

(Tuesday May 9th)

The Bulldogs defeated their conference and highway ten neighbors and rivals, backed by thirteen hits, including a home run, a triple and a double. They were aided by nine walks, this gave Josh Groskruetz their starting pitcher good support. He threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up ten hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Sawyer Anderson threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Ethan Guck threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs were led on offense by Josh Groskruetz, he went 3-for-5 with a triple and a double for three RBIs. Nolan Murphy went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Bruce Kraemer went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Sawyer Anderson went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jase Tobako went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Owen Kolbinger went 1-for-3, he earned two walks had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Reid McCalla went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk, Ethan Obermoller went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, both Ethan Guck and Elliot Carson earned a walk.

The Hornets I Terlinden was the pitcher of record, their leaders on offense was C. Gellerman went 3-for-4 fro two RBIs and C. Cusich went 3-for-3 for a RBI. O Wilczek went 2-for-4 for a RBI and A. Schlief went 2-for-4 and he scored a run.

FOLEY FALCONS 9 ALBANY HUSKIES 6

(Tuesday May 9th)

The Falcons defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Huskies, backed by seven hits, including three doubles and a triple and aided by eight walks. Derek Dahmen started on the mound for the Falcons, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, three runs, issued four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Gavin Owen threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Falcons offense was led by Josiah Peterson, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Patrick Brambrink went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Bryce Gapinski went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Derek Dahman went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Brett Leabch was hit by a pitch, had two stolen bases, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Trey Emmerich earned a walk and he scored a run, Gavin Wirth earned two walks and he scored two runs and Aiden Micholski earned three walks.

The Huskies offense was led by Tanner Reis went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Izaac Hutchinson went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base and he scored a run. Ethan Borgerding earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Devin Hansen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Zeke Austin went 1-for-4, Carter Voss earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Drew Cramlet earned a walk and he scored a run and Carlson earned a walk.

FOLEY FALCONS 7 ALBANY HUSKIES 5

(Tuesday May 9th)

The Falcons defeated their conference rivals the Huskies, backed by eleven hits, including a triple and a pair of doubles. this gave their pitchers good support, Trey Emmerich started on the mound, he threw four very good innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Evan Miller threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Trey Emmerich, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and a stolen base. Jayden Enerson went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jace Molitor went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Bryce Gapinski went 2-for-3 with a triple, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a pair of runs. Brett Leabch went 1-for-2, he was it by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Derek Dahmen and Josiah Peterson both went 1-for-4, Aiden Micholski went 1-for-2 and he was a hit by a pitch and Alex Jennissen was credited for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Huskies offense was led by Zeke Austin, he went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Ethan Borgerding went 1-for-2, with a stolen base and a sacrifice bunt. Devin Hansen was credited for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Carter Voss earned a walk and he was credited for two RBIs. Izaac Hutchinson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Burnette earned two walks and he scored a run.