High Paying Jobs You’ve Never Heard of: PART 1 “SCRUM MASTER”

HAVE YOU EVER HEARD OF A SCRUM MASTER?

It's sounds like a professional name for a person that scrubs the scum from the inside of a toilet boil..but it's far from it. Scrum Masters are some of the highest paying employees in the United States. I've never heard of one, so I had NO chance in becoming one, and earning a Scrum Master's salary. So what the heck is a Scrum Master?

SO WHAT IS A SCRUM MASTER, AND WHAT DO THEY DO?

according to http://whatis.techtarget.com, a Scrum Master is the facilitator for an agile development team. (what?!.) Scrum is a methodology that allows a team to self organize and make changes quickly in accordance with agile principles. (What are agile principles? I'm so lost). Basically, the scrum master manages the process for how information is exchanged, whether it be in manufacturing, software development or other types of project management, as far as I can tell.

From what I've learned, Scum Master's huddle together each morning for a stand up meeting where they review their progress on something, and then restart the project.

Scrum Masters usually ask:

What did you do yesterday?

What will you do today?

Is there anything standing in your way?

SCRUM MASTER RESPONSIBILITIES

Scrum masters are typically not in charge...they are not project leaders, but they do have some important duties:

They are responsible for helping the team reach a consensus for what can be achieved during a specific period of time.

For helping the team reach a consensus during their daily scrum.

For helping the team stay focused and follow their agreed upon terms for the daily scrum.

To remove obstacles that are in the way of making progress.

To protect the team from outside distractions.

SCRUM MASTERS ARE AMONG HIGHEST PAID IN THE U.S.

You may have never heard of a Scrum Master before, and although it doesn't sound like a very attractive title, the salary is QUITE attractive. The median salary for Scrum Masters is around $95,000 a year. Want to look for a job as a Scrum Master? Just click HERE now. There are over 2000 available jobs in the US right now waiting to be filled.

Resources

http://www.prnewswire.com

http://whatis.techtarget.com