Coming off a long weekend, I learned that some Minnesotans prefer to cook this summer food staple in a cooler rather than on a grill or in a boiling pot of water. Previous to this weekend if you would have mentioned 'cooler corn' I would have just stared at you blankly, but now I understand what people mean when they use the phrase 'cooler corn'.

Apparently, it's a trendy way for someone to cook a large amount of corn on the cob in the same pot and to make sure it's all done at the same time. So if you've never heard of 'cooler corn' before, you are probably asking yourself how you make it? That part is actually pretty easy.

According to Mrs. Happy Homemaker, an online website and social media page, in order to 'make' the 'cooler corn', all you need to do is:

Wipe clean the cooler you are using

Fill the cooler with shucked ears of corn

Add two kettles full of boiling water, by pouring it over the corn and then close the top

After you've closed the top, your job is done in about 30 minutes, when you've waited for the half-hour it takes to cook, simply open up the cooler and enjoy

It's apparently just that easy, and from what I've learned from some people is that there isn't any better way to cook your fresh corn on the cob!

On the social media post that I saw from Mrs. Happy Homemaker, there were some worries about the process of cooking the corn inside of a cooler, and the main worry was whether or not it was safe, a 2016 article from Kansas State University addressed the cooking inside of a cooler theory.

Coolers are not designed to be used for cooking. Boiling water can damage the plastic. Coolers can also harbor millions of germs from other foods such as raw meat. The best advice is to cook corn in a large stock pot for the safest results.

So it seems like you really SHOULDN'T cook corn inside your cooler, but some people still are and aren't having any issues with the inside of the cooler.

