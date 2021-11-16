Here Are the Holiday Shipping Deadlines for 2021

In addition to the shipping of gifts from one family to another, online shopping is expected to exceed previous records, which also means...yep, more shipping.

A word to the wise from the shipping experts: Ship Early.

From the United States Postal Service:

It is expected that more holiday gifts and greetings will be sent through the mail this year, as families and friends will hold virtual celebrations instead of opening gifts in person. The Postal Service always encourages customers to send their holiday gifts and cards early. This year is no different.

Get our free mobile app

Sending a Christmas package? Here are the 2021 holiday shipping deadlines to get it there in time for the USPS, UPS, and FedEx:

2021 USPS Holiday Deadlines

DEC 15: Retail Ground

Retail Ground DEC 17: First Class Mail

First Class Mail DEC 18: Priority Mail

Priority Mail DEC 23: Priority Mail Express

2021 UPS Holiday Deadlines

DEC 15: Ground

Ground DEC 21: 3-Day Select

3-Day Select DEC 22: 2nd Day Air

2nd Day Air DEC 23: Next Day Air

2021 FedEx Holiday Deadlines

DEC 15: Ground & Home Delivery

Ground & Home Delivery DEC 21: Express Saver

Express Saver DEC 22: 2 Day & 2 Day AM

2 Day & 2 Day AM DEC 23: Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight, and First Overnight

Simple shipping math; the later you send it, the more it's going to cost.

TOP 10: The best holiday TV specials of all time, ranked