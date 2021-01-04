Henry “Hank” B. Sunder, 79, St. Joseph

December 23, 1941 - January 1, 2021

Private Graveside services with full military honors will be held for Henry “Hank” B. Sunder, age 79 of St. Joseph, who passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany.

Hank was born December 23, 1941 in Freeport Minnesota to Henry and Theresia (Wolbeck) Sunder. He graduated from Melrose High School in 1959. Hank then served in the United States Army from January 1964 until January 1966 and was stationed in Vietnam in 1965. He married Rita Finken on June 25, 1966 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport. Hank worked at Tenvoorde Ford for 46 years retiring in 2012. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, parish ushers, the Knights of Columbus Council #5548, Sauk Rapids American Legion Post #254, and Eagles Aerie #622.

Hank enjoyed fishing, bowling, softball, umpiring softball for 24 years, crossword puzzles and spending quality time with his family. Hank will be remembered fondly by family and friends as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. His smile and laughter could light up a room and he was loved by everyone who knew him. He was an avid fisherman and never missed an opportunity to be on the water or take special fishing trips with his sons and grandchildren. We are comforted knowing he is now free to go fishing forever in heaven.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rita; sons, Glen (Brenda) Sunder of St. Joseph and Lance (Jennifer) of Cold Spring; grandchildren, Amber, Mason, and McKenna; brothers and sisters, John, Jerome (Joan), Marie (Ben) Bielke, Rita (Art) Terwey and Daniel (Jean); and many nieces and nephews.

Hank was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Frank and Richard.

The family would like to thank the Mother of Mercy nursing home who took such good care of Hank the past 4 years.