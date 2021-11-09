Helen Larson, 92, Long Prairie

November 23, 1928 - November 3, 2021

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie for Helen Larson, age 92 of Long Prairie who passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at the Meadow Place assisted Living in Long Prairie. The Rev. Noah Wehrspann will officiate and burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church in Long Prairie. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Helen was born November 23, 1928 in Long Prairie to Rueben & Elsie (Lackmann) King. She was united in marriage to Lester Larson on May 11 1947 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie. They moved to Little Falls , where Lester worked as a Lineman for Minnesota Power. In 1985 they moved to their home on Bass Lake in Burtum. Together they loved to go dancing and playing cards with the Card Club in Long Prairie. Helen worked at King & Flora Attorney office, Morrison County Court House, and ASCS Conservation Office. She is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie and formerly a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls. Helen was a loving and caring woman who loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed spending time fishing, blueberry picking, and could call in the loons.

Helen is survived by her children, Larry (Karla) of Bloomington; David (Sylvia) of Little Falls; Bonnie (Robert) Gastecki of Breezy Point; daughter in law, Barb (Shawn) Flavin of Little Falls; sister, Audrey Thompson of Long Prairie and sister-in-law, Elaine Fossen of Mankato; 10 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Richard, sister, Verna Young and grandson, Jack Flavin.