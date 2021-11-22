Helen A. Conroy, 100, St. Cloud

August 9, 1921 - November 15, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Helen A. Conroy, age 100, of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021 at her home. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Parish prayers will be 4:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Helen was born August 9,1921 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to John and Agatha (Cynowski) Holovnia. She married Arthur R. Conroy on January 20, 1945 in San Luis Obispo, California. Helen lived in St. Cloud most of her life. She was employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone as an Operator for 34 years, retiring in 1979. Helen was a member of St. John Cantius Parish, Rosary Sodality, Daughters of Isabella, VFW Granite Post #428 Auxiliary, and St. Anne’s Christian Women at St. Mary’s Cathedral.

Helen enjoyed traveling. She went to the Iowa St. John Paul, II Papal visit and saw him when she made a trip to Italy, she traveled to England when her son Dan was stationed there in the USAF. She has been to Alaska and has white water rafted. She has made a few pilgrimage trips to EWTN in Alabama.

Helen faithfully attended daily EWTN Mass on Television when she could no longer go to her St. John Cantius.

Helen was a passionate Pro-Life supporter and mourns the loss of all life.

She was an avid sport enthusiast of all kinds, attending a Final Four game in Indianapolis and Twins home games several times where she met Tony Oliva.

Helen joined her family sky diving in Texas at the age of 82. She made many camping trips with her grandkids. The bond of love and fun between her and her grandchildren was exceptional.

Although most of her personal friends aren’t living any longer, she has won the hearts, admiration and friendship of many of her children’s and grandchildren’s friends. Helen can make friends anytime, anywhere…She insisted on going to the open house at the Mosque on Garfield Court. She befriended people of all color and nationality.

Helen’s passion and magical touch shines in her garden and yard work, admired by all in the neighborhood and beyond.

Rocks were another love of her life. Her yard/garden is full of them, many brought to her from different parts of the world and the United States by family, friends, and friends of friends.

Helen is survived by her children, Margaret “Peg” Conroy of St. Cloud, Janis (John) Cota of Bemidji, Kathleen (John) Bjerke of Carmel, Indiana, Daniel Conroy of San Antonio, Texas and Therese (Jay Dahlstrom) Conroy of Minnetonka; nine grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren; and sister, Monica Zinken of St. Cloud.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Art on September 26, 1986; infant son, Arthur, Jr.; son Timothy on February 26, 1992; four brothers and five sisters.

Our deepest gratitude for the exceptional devotion devoted, loving care from SPOT Home Care, St. Cloud and St. Croix Hospice during the last months and weeks of Helen’s life.

Memorial are preferred in lieu of flowers.