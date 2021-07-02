Heidi M. Schmid, 54, Avon

December 30, 1966 - June 30, 2021

Heidi was born on December 30th, 1966 to Roger “Fuzzy” and Florence “Bobbie” (Rupp) Schmid in Melrose, Minnesota. Heidi graduated from St. John’s Preparatory School in 1985. She went on to graduate from the University of Minnesota and William Mitchell College of Law.

Heidi was free-spirited, caring, generous, and hard-working. She was an adventurer and loved anything to do with the outdoors including camping, skiing, biking, and scuba diving. Her gourmet cooking was enjoyed by all. Heidi loved dancing like no one was watching. She enjoyed volunteering at the Catholic Charities Food Shelf.

Heidi is survived by her mother, Bobbie, siblings, Thomas (Karen Friedl) Schmid of Anchorage AK, Sheila (Matthew) Ketcham of Independence MN, Laura (Steven) Schmid-Tyler of Cumberland WI, and David Schmid of Orono MN, and nephew and nieces, Gabriel, Audrey, and Lucy Ketcham, her special friend, Paul Pearson, and many extended family. She was preceded in death by her father, Roger “Fuzzy” Schmid.

Heidi’s family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff and volunteers at Quiet Oaks Hospice House for giving her such amazing care. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Heidi’s memory are asked to consider Quiet Oaks Hospice House at 5537 Galaxy Rd, St. Cloud MN 56301.