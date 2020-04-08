Harvey M. Stene, 86, Princeton

January 16, 1934 - April 6, 2020

Harvey Stene, age 86, passed away on April 6, 2020, at the Elim Home, Princeton, MN. Services will be held at a later date.

He was born on January 16, 1934, to Oscar and Rocelia (Lien) Stene in Norman County, MN, delivered by mid-wife, Mrs. Ole Fossen. He had two older sisters, Ardis and Olive “Ollie.” Harvey attended Plentywood School in Norman County. He helped out farmers as a teen then moved to the cities working various jobs before settling into his job at Smith System Manufacturing in Princeton, MN, where he would eventually move his family after commuting from the cities to Princeton for a few years. He would do a few side jobs here and there including working for the Princeton Ambulance and delivering the Star Tribune Sunday paper.

He married Arlys Tolnes on May 24, 1958, and they had four children. Arlys passed away on October 9, 1994. Harvey then married Corrine Stene on August 8, 1998, and moved from Princeton to Fertile. This union brought him four step-children and their families. Corrine passed away on February 16, 2019.

Harvey enjoyed mowing the lawn, tinkering in his garage, taking trips in his RV (especially with family), building things, being a grill master, and making dumplings for chicken soup. He was the official “bun butterer” at family functions, and he could fix anything (without the use of duct tape). Harvey also enjoyed filling Arlys’ gas tank every weekend so she wouldn’t lose another gas cap—pretty sure he invented the tether strap that prevented someone (aka Arlys) from losing the gas cap.

Harvey is survived by his children, Susan Stene of Princeton, MN, Nanette (Robert) Hartfiel of Bowlus, MN, Kevin (Debbie) Stene of Sioux Falls, SD, and Rochelle (Brad) Lundberg of Princeton, MN; four grandchildren, Shawn Stene, Angela Raeker, Cassie Lundberg, and Beau Huber; great-grandchild, Joella Raeker; step-children, Vicki Brun of Detroit Lakes, MN, Robin (Faye) Stene of Halstad, MN, Jay (Kathy) Stene of Detroit Lakes, MN, and Rhonda (Roger) Bennefeld of Gary, MN; and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Rocelia; his first wife, Arlys; his second wife, Corrine; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ardis and Royal Mahlum and Olive “Ollie” and Donald Axdahl; brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” Shane; nephew, Darwin Axdahl; and step-son-in-law, Mike Brun.