Harvest Festival in Minnesota This Weekend

This weekend, October 8-9, Harvest Fest is happening in Stillwater.

Stillwater is one of those great places that feels like you are a long way away while still being in Minnesota with a relatively short drive to get that "away" feeling.

This weekend is Harvest Fest. If you haven't been this this event in the past you are kind of missing out, so let's change that this year.

Harvest Fest has something for every member of the family. There are several events to get involved in and see. Kids will love the kids activities including inflatables and a costume parade on Saturday.

There's a beer and wine garden, a vendor market that includes some food trucks, clothing and jewelry and more! If you want to see some pumpkins smashed there is the pumpkin drop, there's the GIANT pumpkin weighing event. There could literally be TONS of pumpkins for this event. Also if your pumpkins is huge - like big enough for you to fit in it, see if it floats. Get involved in the Pumpkin Regatta. Or, it might be more fun to watch and see what floats and what doesn't.

There will also be some live music throughout the weekend. Full schedule of events listed here.

If you want some more information on this event going on all this weekend in Stillwater, check out their website. Looks like the weather will work in your favor for this weekend, just layer up. Might be a little chilly at some points of the day.

