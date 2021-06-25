Harold L. Miller, 71, St. Cloud

October 12, 1949 - June 24, 2021

Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Discovery Church in Sauk Rapids for Harold L. Miller, age 71 of St. Cloud who passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. Reverend David Genberg will officiate. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29th at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:30 am on Wednesday at the church.

Harold was born October 12, 1949 in Madelia, Minnesota to Everett and Eileen Miller, and was raised by his uncle Jacob and aunt Evelyn Forseth. He joined the United States Air Force in 1970 and received the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with one 0ak Leaf Cluster, Air Force Good Conduct Medal with Five Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Star, Air Force Overseas Short Tour Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award. And an honorable discharge in 1990. He married Patricia Snare on September 6, 1975 in Toledo, Ohio. Harold will be remembered as a wonderful loving father and devoted husband.

Harold is survived by his children Daniel Miller of St. Cloud, Katrina (Chris) Robertson of St. Cloud, Camy Jo Miller of St. Cloud.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.