Harold L. “Harry” Johnson, 90, St. Joseph

September 10, 1930 - June 8, 2021

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Harold L. “Harry” Johnson, age 90, of St. Joseph, who passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center. Reverend Thomas Skaja will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the Church.

Harry was born on September 10, 1930 to Haakon and Anna (Schmidt) Johnson in Havre, Montana. Harold built his family in Waite Park and graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School. After High School, Harry honorably served his country in the United States Army where he was stationed in Anchorage, AK. He was united in marriage to Eileen Eizenhoefer in 1952 in St. Cloud. Harry proudly worked at Frigidaire as an Electrician, retiring after 43 years of service. He enjoyed spending his spare time at his cabin on Wabedo Lake in Longville, Minnesota, hunting and fishing with his boys. He was a great woodworker and never turned down a hand of cards. Upon retirement, he and Eileen moved to Longville and called it “home” for many years before moving back to St. Joseph to be closer to family. He was known as “Grandpa Harry” to many and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family and friends and having a beer and a “bump”. He held an uncanny ability to make anyone he met, a friend. He will always be remembered for his Five Star Brandy initiations, his ability to tell stories with the greatest of detail, and mostly for his never ending, storybook love of his wife, Eileen. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park, the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 623 and volunteered for 20 years for the Waite Park Volunteer Fire Department.

Harry is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Eileen; children, Rick (Eileen), Randy (Karen) and Todd (Kim); seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Dave Osterholt; sister-in-law, Marcy and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Sandra; and siblings and their spouses, Louise, Gladys (Gordon) Erie, Hilma (Al) Warren, Haakon, Jr., and Ron.