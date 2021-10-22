Hailey Mae Poepke, 19 months, Becker

March 7, 2020 - October 14, 2021

Hailey Mae Poepke, 19 months, passed away with her parents at her side at Minneapolis Children’s Hospital on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Services have not been set.

Hailey Mae Poepke was born on March 7, 2020 in St. Cloud to Jeremiah and Amanda (Piekarski) Poepke. She was baptized at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker and lived in town with her family. Hailey Mae, as her dad lovingly called her, loved animals, running and anything that had to do with water; whether it be swimming or splashing in puddles. She loved to flash her mischievous, yet sweet grin as she stomped around in any shoes that made just the right sound. Hailey Mae was one of the happiest little girls and a true blessing to her parents, sister and her entire family. She had mastered the words, Yep, no, me, hi and bye, along with the phrase, “I don’t know” and also loved saying the words mommy, daddy, more and puppy. Hailey Mae was fearless, independent and is a true warrior that entered the gates of Heaven far too soon. She was a joyous soul, that said “cheese!” all the time when smiling for the camera; and that touched the lives of many, in her short time on this earth.

Survivors include her parents, Jeremiah and Amanda; and sister, Breanna all of Becker; maternal grandparents, Gerald and Carol Piekarski of Little Falls; paternal grandmother, Paula Poepke of St. Cloud; five aunts; six uncles; seven cousins; and an abundance of other relatives and friends that loved her. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Michael Poepke.