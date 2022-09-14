Guinness Says This MN Family Is The “Tallest Family In The World”

Guinness World Records has a record for just about everything it seems. Some are pretty frivolous but, hey, a record's a record.

A large family from Esko, Minnesota, which is between Duluth and Cloquet, was just declared the "Tallest Family In The World". So when I referred to the Trapp family as large, I really meant tall, unusually tall.

According to twincities.com, after the Trapp family jumped through all the hoops required to qualify for a place in the Guinness World Records book, they have been notified that they have broken the record and they are now the "Tallest Family in The World".

Just how tall did this family have to be to break the record? Well, the average height of this family of five is just over 6 feet 8 inches. That's the average height! Wow!

To qualify for the record the entire family had to be measured by a medical professional, so they found Dr. Ann Sudoh, an orthopedic sports doctor in Duluth, to do the measurements.

The shortest member of the Trapp family is mother, Krissy Trapp who is 6 feet, 3 and a half inches tall. Daughter, Savanna Trapp-Blanchfield, who measures 6 feet 8 inches tall ribs her mom “We tease our mom because she’s only 6 feet, 3.5 inches, like, ‘You’re bringing down the family average, Mom!’” Trapp-Blanchfield said. “And she’s like, ‘None of you would even be here without me, so you’re welcome for your world record.’”

Son, Adam Trapp is the tallest of the family measuring a whopping 7 feet, 4 inches. “When people come up and ask you how tall you are, it’s almost an icebreaker and it opens the door for conversation,” the 22-year-old said. All three Trapp kids have been recruited by colleges for either basketball or volleyball.

Being extraordinarily tall does have some draw backs. Door frames and head room in cars can be a problem but ceiling fans posed a bigger problem for the family. Their 6 foot 8 dad, Scott, had to remove all the ceiling fans in the house. “If you’ve ever hit your head on a spinning ceiling fan, it’s not the most fun thing to do,” Adam Trapp said.

Congratulations Scott, Krissy, Adam, Molly & Savanah. Reach for the stars, since you're closer than the rest of us. (sorry)

