Griffith Paul Duke, 74, Big Lake

January 14, 1950 - December 26, 2024

A service will be held 10 AM Thursday, January 2nd, 2024, at Saron Lutheran Church in Big Lake, MN for Griff P. Duke, who passed away peacefully at his home December 26, 2024, with his family at his side. A visitation will begin at the church at 9 AM. Burial will be at 1 pm at the MN Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. The service will be officiated by Pastor Kyle Sidlo.

Griff was born January 14, 1950, to his parents Betty (Williams) and Arthur Duke in Mora, MN. He graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School before he joined the Marine Corps and served in Vietnam. After being honorably discharged, he returned home to be united in marriage to the love of his life, Mary (Moeglein). Together they enjoyed 54 years of marriage and had two daughters, Becky and Jenny. Griff made his career working for 43 years at NSP then Xcel energy as a draftsman and Construction Superintendent before his retirement in 2015.

Griff loved spending time with his family more than anything; he cherished time spent with his wife, Mary. He enjoyed fishing and refinishing projects especially if the project was at the lake. He also had a love and gift for writing. Everyone looked forward to receiving his Christmas letters.

Griff is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Betty Duke; siblings, David, Mary Ann, and James. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; children, Becky (Darren) St. Jean, Jenny (Kirt) Klier; grandchildren, Abby, Spencer, Lilly, and Olivia; brother, Tim; and many nieces and nephews, and friends.

The family gives a special thank you to the Centracare Hospice Team.

In lieu of flowers, memorial preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House or Centracare Hospice.