Grey Eagle Man Sentenced for Sexually Touching Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A 19-year-old Grey Eagle man has been sentenced for sexually touching a 12-year-old girl. Reece Heinze was given a stay of imposition which means if he successfully completes 10 years of probation, the felony charge is reduced on his record.

Heinze was also given a 45-day jail sentence which he can serve as work release and home monitoring.

He pleaded guilty in March to 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13-years-old and who is more than three years younger at the time.

Officers on patrol in Sauk Centre Township noticed a car parked behind a shed at the back of the Greenwood Cemetery last May. They observed a girl inside who was putting on a sweatshirt and a man putting on his pants.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl gave a false date-of-birth at first, but then admitted she was 12-years-old. Records show she told the officers the two had met three or four times previously.