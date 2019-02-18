Great Aunt Kelly’s Secret To A Successful Nephew PlayDate

Kelly Cordes

How do you entertain a 6 year old and a 2 year old boy and keep the peace? With a plan of non stop fun...that's how. An inexpensive weekend to boot. Here we go!

NUMBER ONE STOP: VISIT THE GREAT GRANPARENTS

Our first stop was to visit Great Grandma & Grandpa. It was just enough to have a little mini nap in the car on the way....stop in for a couple episodes of sponge bob square pants, and get back on the road.

STOP TWO: CHUCK E CHEESE

This was a great way to start our afternoon. After a nice mellow stop at their Great Grandparents, the long 30 minute drive was enough to build the anticipation. These two don't eat a lot; so we didn't eat. We just got a $10 play card; and stayed busy for an hour and a half. The slides and jungle gym were a blast that kept them busy and wore them down a little.

Kelly Cordes

NEXT STOP: AUNT KELLY'S HOUSE: SAMPSON

Sawyer used to be scare of Sam; and vice versa. The last time Sawyer visited they made friends. Sawyer and Sam went out into the backyard and played catch for a good 20 minutes until Sam's feet got cold. Kelvin watched from the window and chased Mr. Bean around. We had a lesson in how "not to play with a cat'...pulling kitties tail is a bad idea.

NEXT ADVENTURE: MARIO

I have an old gaming system that my youngest son set up for the boys. I'm not sure what year it is...but it's in 2D...perfect for the two of them to play. We then played trains by building a train track with Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends.

Kelly Cordes

ADVENTURES IN THE TUB: LETS GET COOKIN!

Time to get cleaned up. I put a couple spoons, bowls, and measuring cups in the tub; along with an ample supply of bubbles. This was at least another full hour of entertainment. They made me coffee, cookies, pie, lasagna...the list goes on and on.

BEDTIME ALREADY?

We all climbed in bed and watched about a million episodes of Lego Ninjago until everyone fell asleep.

MORNING GET READY AND GO

We all got up well rested from a busy afternoon and evening. They both ate a little breakfast, got dressed and then Sawyer got one more round in with Sampson outside as Kelvin got bundled up for the ride home. This was his first overnight trip with Great Auntie Kelly away from Mom and Dad; so when I mentioned it was time to go see Mom and Dad; he was all in.

THE OVERALL FUN METER

I think this was 9 or 10 on the kid meter! Everyone was entertained...no one cried to go home...and we all had a great time! Until next time....It's blowing bubbles in the snow. Stay tuned...