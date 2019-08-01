Grace M. Clasen, 76, Princeton

April 30, 1943 - July 28, 2019

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, Princeton, MN, for Grace M. Clasen, age 76, who passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, as a result of a car accident in Princeton. Visitation will be Friday, August 2 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Grace Marie Clasen was born on April 30, 1943, to Earl and Olga (Peterson) Johnson in Eagle Bend, MN. As a child, Grace was active in farm life, 4-H, marching band, and the church choir. Grace attended the University of MN- St. Paul where she studied home economics and worked in the typing pool.

Grace married Douglas Clasen on Sept. 8, 1962, in Eagle Bend. The couple first resided in St. Paul, then Coon Rapids for several years before they purchased land in the Princeton area and built a house in 1972. Grace worked for the Cambridge Cleaners as a seamstress, retiring in 2013. She was very talented in using the sewing machine and helped many people with custom garments, alterations, and repairs to articles of clothing. Grace was a 4-H, Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader while her children were active in the programs and for many years later. Grace enjoyed fruit, vegetable, and flower gardening and shared this passion with others in many ways. She and Doug were among the first to help start the Princeton Farmers’ Market. They faithfully supported and participated as vendors in the market for 22 years. In addition to growing produce and raising various farm animals including chickens, ducks, geese, rabbits, and sheep, Grace was an expert in food preservation including canning, freezing, and dehydrating fruits, vegetables and meat. Grace and Doug were active grandparents and loved their grandchildren dearly. Grace faithfully served her church in many ways throughout the years including playing piano and organ, leading the children's song time, meeting with the church circle groups, attending Bible study, and planning events like the sauerkraut supper. Grace was engaging with everyone she met; easily making conversation with new friends and helping them get involved in the community. She was encouraging to others and loved to share her knowledge. Grace was an avid reader and enjoyed mystery novels, especially those with medical content. She also loved playing card games with family and was always ready to learn a new card game to play and share with others. Grace will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Grace is survived by her children, Mark Clasen, Eagle Lake, Susan (Don) Erickson, Princeton, and Sarah (Josh) Anderson, Foreston; daughter-in-law, Mary Clasen (fiancé, Sandy), Sebeka; grandchildren, Neal Krugman, Michael Krugman, Nicole Clasen, and Amanda Clasen; brothers, Ivan (Dorothy) Johnson of Long Prairie and Wilfred (Shirley) Johnson of Bertha.

Grace was preceded in death by her husband; son, Richard Douglas Clasen; infant daughter, Anne Marie Clasen; brothers, Arnold Johnson and Robert Johnson; nephews, David and Dale Johnson; and her parents.