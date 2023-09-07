Grace Ann B. Wolter, 91, Sauk Rapids

December 11, 1931 - September 5, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Grace Ann B. Wolter, age 91, who passed away Tuesday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Monday also at the church. St. Monica’s Society will pray at 6:00 p.m. followed by Parish Prayers at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Grace Ann was born December 11, 1931 in Duelm to Thomas and Mary (Winkelman) Hennek. She married Cyril Wolter on September 7, 1953 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Grace Ann grew up in Duelm and lived in Sauk Rapids most of her married life. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was involved with the Christian Mothers, Bazaars, and MCCL. Grace Ann enjoyed fishing, gardening, embroidery and sewing, jigsaw puzzles, playing cards, and baking homemade bread and pies. She was strong-willed, humble, kind, and a hard-worker.

Survivors include her daughters and sons, Mary Ann (Bruce) Reischl of Sauk Rapids, Diane (Richard “Rex”) Harrison of St. Louis Park, Margaret (Scott) Agnew of Onamia, Katherine (Ray) Kampa of Plymouth, Raymond (Karla) of Litchfield, Richard (Karla) of Sauk Rapids, and Russell (Judy) of St. Anna; 20 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren. Grace Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cyril on September 10, 2007; siblings, Marian Anderson, Goodwin Hennek, LeRoy Hennek, Delphine Lano, Alvina Fiecke, Cyrus Hennek, and Raymond LaVigne; and great grandson, Jeffrey Agnew.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Sacred Heart Church, St. Clare Monastery or Good Shepherd Foundation.

A special thank you to the Good Shepherd Community for all the excellent care given to Grace Ann.