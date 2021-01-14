Grab a Key and Win Prizes for Your Special Valentine

Leave it to the Stearns History Museum to create a unique fundraiser to help support the Museum and enjoy the Valentine's Day Holiday.

TREAT YOUR VALENTINE TO A SPECIAL DATE

You can purchase a chance to unlock three prize boxes that will be set up at the Stearns History Museum. As you can imagine, the Museum has so many keys of historic nature, this was a great way to celebrate. The prizes are spectacular. You and your valentine could win:

A romantic dinner for two to Jule's Bistro, with drinks provided by Pantown Brewing Company.

A beautiful SOHO Sterling Silver Bangle Bracelet from DJ Bitzan Jewelers.

Free outdoor wedding venue rental at Stearns History Museum, including two hours of photography from KW Photography.

Each of the prizes also includes a behind the scenes tour of the Stearns History Museum collections (at a later scheduled date) and a bouquet of flowers from St. Cloud Rotaract.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Keys are available for purchase now. Keys are $20 each, and you can purchase as many as you would like. (Believe me...they've got plenty of keys!) You can purchase your tickets online by clicking HERE, or stop by the museum Tuesday through Saturdays from 9am to 5 pm. You can also purchase tickets at Pantown Brewing Company on Friday, January 29th from 4-7 pm. The Cold Spring Bakery will also have a key pick up date, which will be announced soon.

Key delivery is available every Friday in January from 9 am to Noon to locations in St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Sartell.

Once you purchase your keys, just hang on to them until Friday February 5th, or Saturday, February 6th from 10am until 4 pm. Then present your key to your Valentine, and head on in to the Museum to try your keys in the three gift boxes.

If your key does NOT open one of the boxes; don't worry. We wouldn't let that ruin your Valentine's Day celebration. There are plenty of other prizes available, including:

Gift cards from Coborn's

Gift cards from Kwik Trip

Prize packages from Costco

Prize packages from Third Street Brewhouse

Prize packages from Pantown Brewing Company

Bakery item from Cold Spring Bakery

A pair of Museum event tickets for spring/fall

You can stay up to date with more news about the event on their social media sites.