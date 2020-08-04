Gophers’ Top Receiver Opts Out Of Upcoming Season

University of Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman has opted out of the upcoming 2020 season 'to focus on training for the 2021 NFL Draft.' The news was shared by coach PJ Fleck on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Bateman was expected to be the Gophers' top receiver in 2020 after Tyler Johnson was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 NFL Draft. Bateman pulled in 60 passes for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns during his junior season.

Chris Autman-Bell becomes the top returning receiver in 2020 after catching 28 passes for 371 yards last season.