Gophers Freeze Out Illinois Wednesday

The Minnesota Golden Gopher men's basketball team overcame a small halftime deficit to top Illinois 86-75 Wednesday night at Williams Arena. The Gophers, who have now won back-to-back games, are now 16-5 overall this season and 6-4 in the Big Ten.

Amir Coffey led Minnesota with 18 points, including a handful of spectacular dunks, while Jordan Murphy added 16 points and ten rebounds for the Gophers in the win.

Illinois sophomore guard Trent Frazier led all scorers with 30 points.

The Gophers will play at #17 Purdue Sunday morning. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.