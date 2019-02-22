Gophers Can’t Keep Up With Michigan

The #7 Michigan Wolverines beat the University of Minnesota men's basketball team 69-60 Thursday night at Williams Arena. The Gophers are now 17-10 overall, and 7-9 in the Big Ten Conference.

The Wolverines went on an 11-0 run early to take a 17-6 lead and never looked back. Sophomore Jordan Poole led the Wolverines with a game-high 22 points.

Minnesota was led by yet another double-double from Jordan Murphy, who scored 18 points and secured 15 rebounds. Daniel Oturu added 18 points and 12 boards, but Amir Coffey struggled mightily for six points on 2-15 shooting.

The Gophers will look to bounce back when they play at Rutgers Sunday evening. Tip off is set for 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.