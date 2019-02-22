Gopher Women Fall To #8 Maryland

The #8 Maryland women's basketball team beat the University of Minnesota 71-69 Thursday night at the XFINITY Center. The Gophers' six game winning streak was snapped with the loss.

Maryland trailed by seven points with just under two minutes remaining, but held the Gophers scoreless for the rest of the game. Kaila Charles scored six points during that stretch on her way to a game-high 29.

Charles scored the game-tying layup with five seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, then stole the Gophers' inbounds pass and went coast-to-coast for the game-winning layup as time expired.

Destiny Pitts led Minnesota with 24 points.

The Gophers (19-8, 8-8) will play at Rutgers on February 28th.