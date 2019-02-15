Gopher Women Extend Winning Streak

The University of Minnesota women's basketball team beat Purdue 65-45 Thursday night to extend their winning streak to five games. The Gophers are now 18-7 overall, and 7-7 in the Big Ten Conference, with the win.

Destiny Pitts led Minnesota with 27 points on 10-12 shooting, while also securing seven rebounds. Kenisha Bell added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Gophers in the win.

Minnesota will host Purdue Sunday afternoon at Williams Arena. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.