Gopher Basketball Upends Northwestern Sunday

The University of Minnesota men's basketball team beat Northwestern 77-68 Sunday evening at Williams Arena. The Gophers are now 8-6 overall and 2-2 in Big Ten Conference play.

Daniel Oturu continued his recent run of dominant play for Minnesota with 19 points and 16 rebounds, while Marcus Carr added 17 points for the Gophers in the win.

The Gophers will play at #14 Michigan State Thursday night, followed by a home game with Michigan Sunday night against the #12 Wolverines.