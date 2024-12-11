GOP Leaders Sending Agencies Letters Requesting Budget Info

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- With the state of Minnesota staring at a budget deficit by the end of the decade, Republican leaders are sending formal letters to the governor's commissioners and agencies requesting detailed information on their expenses and potential areas for cost savings.

House Republican Speaker-Designate Lisa Demuth says they'll look at everything including spending and whether employees should be brought back to their offices.

We need to help Minnesota taxpayers understand where their tax dollars are going and what they're paying for including office space and who is working from where."

The Budget Forecast predicts Minnesota with a five billion dollar deficit for 2028-29.

Demuth says the letters request the agencies report back with their numbers by January 6, a little more than a week before the legislative session opens.