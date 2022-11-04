Gloria M. Anthony, 85, Princeton

December 7, 1936 - November 1, 2022

Gloria M. Anthony, age 85 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2022, surrounded by her family. Funeral Services will be at 4:00 PM on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at New Life Church, Princeton, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Pastors Chuck Pruett, Corey Kalinowski, and Laurie Hrkal will officiate. Burial will be in Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis.

Gloria Madonna Wood was born to Elsie (Bergstrom) and Dr. P.K. Wood on December 7, 1936, in Minot, ND. Her young brother Grant would follow three years later. Gloria excelled at all sports, and her love for them continued into her adulthood with bowling, golfing, and dancing. She chose to attend college over skating for Shipstead and Johnson Ice Follies. At 23 years old, during league bowling, Gloria bowled a 290 and this score held the second highest record for 15 years.

Gloria married Staff Sargeant Franklin Nichols in 1956. Their son Kevin would be born in 1958. Gloria’s life took her all over the country, and everywhere she worked, she worked her way into executive positions with top tier companies. Whatever Gloria did, it was with excellence and dedication. Gloria made Jesus the Lord of her life on December 1, 1977, and her life was never the same. She married Jerry Schroeder in February of 1978, and after his passing she would spend her later years married to Frank Anthony whom she wed in 2008.

Gloria experienced so much life, good and bad, but she was never without a smile, and a “Big Jesus Hug” for everyone she met. She truly cared about people and listened to what they had to say. She was an information gatherer, and she never forgot what she learned. Gloria will be remembered for her love of people, her strong friendships, her generosity, and immediately becoming family if you spent more than five minutes with her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elsie and P.K. Wood; brother, Grant Wood; and husband, Frank Anthony.

Gloria is survived by her son, Kevin (Janet) Nichols; granddaughters, Shannon, Amanda, and Courtney; step-sons, Brian (Faith Conrad) Anthony and Darrin Schroeder; and all the other children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren that Gloria called her own!