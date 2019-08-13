Gloria Jean Brevik (Finley), 88, Sauk Rapids

Feburary 2, 1931 - August 8, 2019

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church of Silver Creek (11390 Elliott Avenue NW, Maple Lake) for Gloria Jean Brevik (Finley) age 88 of Sauk Rapids, who passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family, at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Ken Tatkenhorst will officiate. Burial following the service at Corinna Cemetery in Corinna Township.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to services on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater.

Gloria Jean Otto was born Feb. 2, 1931 in Foster, WI to Clarence and Alma (Erdman) Otto and grew up in the Foster area. She married Marcus Finley in 1950 and shortly after they moved to the Minneapolis area and then out to Wright County by 1953. They attended Immanuel in Silver Creek and all three children were confirmed from there. Marcus passed away in 1971 and Gloria continued to work as a server in the Monticello and Silver Creek area. She married Clifford Brevik and moved up to the farm south of Eagle Bend and they farmed for the next 19 years. The year after retiring from farming, they took several trips around MN and the neighboring states, and the BIG trip down to Texas. Cliff passed away in 1995 and Gloria moved to Clear Lake to be closer to her children. Gloria then moved to Becker into the Shepherd of Grace Community in 2008 and resided there until July of 2013 when she moved to Good Shepherd in Sauk Rapids where she has resided until now.

Gloria always enjoyed doing puzzles, especially word finds, she was an avid reader of almost any kind of books and especially loved watching the birds. Her years on the farm were some of her most enjoyable. She loved visits from her family and her windowsill was full of light activated moving animals, plants and whatever.

Gloria is survived by her children, Betty Lou Gordon of Maple Lake, Donna Mae (Bob) Heaton of Clearwater and Mitchell (Deb) Finley of Waite Park; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; many step grandchildren and great grandchildren; one sister, Judy Kegel of Wauwatosa, WI; and many nieces and nephews.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; eight of her siblings; both husbands; and son in law, Larry.