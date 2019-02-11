Giant 20-Foot Snowman Built in Buffalo

Check out this 20-foot snowman built by Eric Fobbe over the weekend in Buffalo, Minnesota. Eric couldn't resist all that snow, and was inspired to put it to good use.

Like most of southern and central Minnesota, Buffalo has had a good stretch of snowy weather lately -- in fact, we're on pace to experience one of the snowiest Februaries on record.

When I first saw the picture, my first question was, "How in the world did they do that? We'll here's the answer:

Photo courtesy of Anastasia Fobbe

Love that Minnesota winter spirit. Way to go Eric! (I can't wait for spring and see what that thing looks like as it melts.) I'll bet ten bucks on June 7th. 😃