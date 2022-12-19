Get a Group Together and Bell Ring this Week for a Great Cause

The Salvation Army is looking for a last push before the holidays this week.

This is one of those things that really does make a difference, and you can choose the amount of time you would like to put into the task. You can choose to do several days, or just a day or a couple of hours. The choice is totally up to you. Some people will get a group together to ring the bells for the Salvation Army red kettle program, or will just volunteer yourself.

If you get a group together, it's can be a fun time. You can choose to sing carols, chat with people as they come into the business you choose to do your bell ringing, and just make the most of your time while you are out encouraging people to donate.

Every year there seems to be some special donations. Rare coins will generally be donated, and it's still a mystery as to where those come from. That, along with bigger bills, lottery tickets sometimes, and other trinkets of various values will sometimes be dropped into the red kettles



The weather this week looks a bit chilly. But you usually can stand in the entry of the retail space where you are bell ringing. Have some fun, and do something for a great cause just before the the Christmas holiday.

Follow this link if you'd like to volunteer.