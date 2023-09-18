Gerhardt “Gary” G. Lechelt, 73, Sartell

December 9, 1949 - September 17, 2023

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Gerhardt “Gary” G. Lechelt, age 73, who passed away Sunday at his residence. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Gary was born December 9, 1949 in Bad Fallingbostel, Germany to Adolph and Clara (Vogel) Lechelt. He was raised in Pine Island, MN and moved to Sartell in 2015. Gary married Jan Olson on July 25, 1980 in San Jose, CA. He was an X ray Technician for a hospital in San Jose, CA, and also for IBM and Mayo in Rochester, MN, retiring in 2011. He was a member of Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell where he was a greeter. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, potlucks, and yardwork. He was passionate about food and cooking for his loved ones. Gary was a responsible and devoted dad, grandpa, and friend. He had a funny sense of humor, was kind hearted, a good listener, and got along with everyone.

Survivors include his significant other, Judy Thelen of Sartell; sons, Matt (Tina) Perry of Sartell, Andrew Lechelt of St. Cloud, and Erich Lechelt of Rochester; grandchildren, Madisen Perry (fiancé, Luke Mikiska) and Macrae Perry; brothers, Conrad Lechelt of Pine Island and Horst (Nancy) Lechelt of Boise, ID; and brother-in-law, Rudi Reichardt of Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jan; siblings, Edith Reichardt and Eugen (Bridget) Lechelt; and sister-in-law, Jean Lechelt.