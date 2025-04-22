Gerald Wilbert Hentges, 88, Cold Spring

June 4, 1936 - April 19, 2025

Gerald Wilbert Hentges, lovingly known as Jerry, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2025, surrounded by his devoted family. He was 88 years old.

Born in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on June 4, 1936, to Leo and Helen (Becker) Hentges, Jerry’s life was one defined by deep love, steadfast service, and quiet joy. From an early age, he embraced a spirit of curiosity and care—qualities that shaped the teacher, husband, father, and friend he would become.

Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956, completing a tour of duty in Okinawa. His sense of duty and quiet strength carried into his next great chapter: a 30-year career as a beloved high school history teacher at Hibbing High School. From 1965 until his retirement in 1995, he inspired generations of students with his knowledge, humor, and unwavering belief in the importance of learning from the past. Jerry also held a Coast Guard license and took great pride in using it to serve as a guide at Neururer’s Boat Landing on Leech Lake during the summer months for many years.

On August 5, 1967, Jerry married the love of his life, Mary Neururer, in Federal Dam, Minnesota. Their bond was the true center of his life—a partnership filled with laughter, adventure, and unwavering devotion. Whether hunting, fishing, or traveling to warm and sunny escapes during retirement, Jerry and Mary found joy in simply being together.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife Mary, his son Michael, and cherished nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Helen, and his brother, Ronald Hentges.

To know Jerry was to know kindness, quiet wit, and the comfort of steady love. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all whose lives he touched.

A Mass will be held on May 3, 2025, at St. Boniface Church in Cold Spring, MN. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m., followed by the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery in Watkins, MN.