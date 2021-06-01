Gerald “Jerry” J. Goebel, 68, Rice

February 15, 1953 - May 31, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Gerald “Jerry” J. Goebel, age 68, who passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 from complications from ALS at home surrounded by his family. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Friday at the church in Rice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Jerry was born February 15, 1953 to John & Irene (Aschenbrenner) Goebel in White Bear Lake. He graduated from Sauk Rapids High School and St. Cloud Technical College, and honorably served our country in the U.S. Air Force. Jerry married Julie, his high school sweetheart, on April 19, 1974. He was a volunteer Fireman and EMT for 28 years for the city of Rice and served as a Langola Township Supervisor for nine years. He was a member of the American Legion and a charter member of the Rice Fire Fighters Association. Jerry was a Refrigeration & Heavy Truck Technician for 33 years at Performance Food Group in Rice. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, agate hunting, four wheeling through the woods, and had a passion for cutting wood and woodworking. Jerry also enjoyed trips to the North Shore and Hawaii. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and Charlee his dog.

Survivors include his wife, Julie of Rice; children, Michelle (Kevin) Peterson of Big Lake, Steven (Sara) Goebel of Rice, and Tracy (Josh) Schmidt of Big Lake; grandchildren, Samantha, Steven, Isabelle, Brandon, Everett, Cody, Addan, Ethan, Sophie, Emerie and Gabe. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, John & Irene Goebel; and grandparents, John & Sophie Goebel, Martin & Margaret Aschenbrenner.

Memorials are preferred to the ALS Association, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota Chapter. (http://webmn.alsa.org/)