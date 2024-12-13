Gerald H. “Jerry” Denne, 81, St. Cloud

March 6, 1943 - December 7, 2024

Gerald H. “Jerry” Denne, age 81, of St. Cloud, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2024, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud, with Reverend Derek Wiechmann officiating. Inurnment, with full military honors, will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, December 20, 2024, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Jerry was born on March 6, 1943, to Clarence and Hildegard (Rohling) Denne in Melrose, Minnesota. He grew up in the St. Cloud area and graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School. He went on to earn an Associate’s Degree in Manufacturing Engineering from St. Cloud Technical and Community College. In 1961, Jerry enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he honorably served as an Air Policeman at Blytheville Air Force Base in Arkansas until his discharge in 1965.

After his time in the Air Force, Jerry returned to St. Cloud, where he began his 35-year career with DeZurik, Inc. He retired from DeZurik in 1996 as the Quality Control Director. Jerry later contributed his expertise to the startup of New Flyer, where he worked as the Quality Control Manager until his final retirement in 2004. On June 19, 2004, Jerry married Elaine M. Sheldon in St. Cloud. He was a member of the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428 and Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who cherished spending time with his family. He took great pride in attending his children and grandchildren’s school activities and sporting events. Jerry loved working outside, meticulously maintaining his yard and cultivating his garden, especially his tomatoes. He was well-known for canning the produce from his garden, making sauces, salsas, and Bloody Mary mix.

Jerry also loved spending time on the water, whether fishing for walleye in Canada or water skiing during camping trips with family and friends. In his later years, Jerry enjoyed traveling with his wife, Elaine, and relaxing with Happy Hours on their patio.

Jerry will be remembered for his deep love for his family, his warm personality, and his ability to always see the best in others. He was an early riser and a “straight shooter,” always eager to start and complete the task at hand.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Elaine; children, Joe (Darla), Nicole (Kevin) Gross, Moneque (Dean) Downs, and Melinda (Nash) Alam; stepchildren, Kimberly (Chad) Shoberg, Rhonda (Erik) Brandt, and Megan (Dan) Pflepsen; 13 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; sisters, Jean Symanietz, Audrey (Doug) Stoa, Sandy (Bev) Denne, Cindy Lovold, Char (Mark) Haber, and Roxy (Ron) Jones; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Patsye Jo Denne, and brothers-in-law, Steve Symanietz and Steve Lovold.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.