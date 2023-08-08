Gerald “Gerry” Gwost, 77, Little Falls

January 5, 1946 - August 2, 2023

Gerald “Gerry” Gwost, 77-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Wednesday, August 2 at the Little Falls Care Center. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, August 10 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father David Grundman officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 9 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Thursday at the church. The Military Honors will be conducted by the Little Falls American Legion Post #46.

Gerald Joseph Gwost was born on January 5, 1946 in Little Falls to the late Joseph and Marion (Sobiech) Gwost. He grew up in Little Falls and graduated from Father Pierz Memorial High School with the class of 1964. Gerry proudly served his country in the Army National Guard from 1964 until his honorable discharge in 1979. Gerry was united in marriage to Audrey Miller on July 15, 1967. They were blessed with three children, Rusty, Tami, and Teri. Gerry worked for 16 years at Camp Ripley north of Little Falls, and after his time in the military, Gerry operated his own business. Later, he went to work for Lind Realty where he enjoyed the next 32 years of his life helping people find the home of their dreams. Gerry was united in marriage to Catharine Brill on March 19, 1985 in Little Falls. The couple enjoyed many trips around the country visiting family and friends and seeing new places.

Gerry will be remembered as a man who loved to help others. He believed in people and was always willing to give others a second and third chance in life. Gerry wanted people to succeed. He was a proud father and grandfather who lived for any events or gatherings that included his family. Gerry was a passionate outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, gardening, and going to grandkids’ ball games.

Gerry was a proud member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Little Falls American Legion Post #46, and the 40&8 Club.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Rusty (Lyn) Gwost of Little Falls, Tami (David) Lange of Denver, CO, Teri (John) Merritt of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren, Alex, Zach, Carter Gwost, Conor, Cody, Brooke Lange and Jake Merritt; brother, Dennis (Joyce) Gwost of Little Falls; nephews and niece, Chris (Gabe) Gwost, Andrew (Kari) Gwost and Amanda (Jim) McArdell; step-children, Danny Dosh and Tracy Tretter; step-grandchildren, Tia (Rick) Hackler, Sabrina, Devin, Dillon and Savannah Tretter, and his many friends and colleagues.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Catharine Gwost.