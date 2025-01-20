George W. Dalton, 90, St. Cloud

November 30, 1934 – January 19, 2025

George William Dalton, 90, of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2025. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Community Church, St. Cloud on Saturday, January 26, 2025 at 11:00 AM. Pastor Scott Peterson of Faith Journey Church will be officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

George W. Dalton was born on November 30, 1934 to Richard and Ethel (Gardner) Dalton in Rockville Township. Upon graduating high school and with his love of flying, he enlisted into the Air Force where he served actively for 4 years. In 1960, George married Norma Olson in International Falls. He attended Brown’s Institute and Multnomah School of the Bible. He worked for Boeing Aircraft, Child Evangelism Fellowship in Omaha and central Minnesota, and did custodial work for Calvary Community Church, Kimball school, and the Stearns History Museum. After retirement, George and Norma spent two years in the Philippine’s managing a mission guest home. George was a faithful man of God, an inventor, repairman, and refinished furniture. He would often donate the furniture to international students. He enjoyed gardening, volunteering with the Salvation Army, and caring for others. Most importantly, George loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren.

George is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Ethel; brother, Ernest; sisters, Doris Burton Fallet, Gladys Bergstrom, Beverly Senne, and Betty Dalton.

He is survived by his loving wife, Norma; sons, Neal (Danell) of Plymouth, Noel (Laurie) of St. Cloud, Mark of St. Boniface; brothers, Richard of Paynesville, and Gerald of Burnsville; 9 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.