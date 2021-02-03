George R. Czech, 91, Sauk Rapids

January 2, 1930 - February 1, 2021

George passed away February 1, 2021. He was born January 2, 1930 to Michael and Rose (LaSota) Czech in Royalton. He leaves behind his wife, Clara Hall Czech; his children, Jeff (Georgia), Joy and Jill; step children; sisters, Rosemary Condon and Flossy Orth; and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. George was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edward and Joseph; and sisters, Eleanora Schurr and Bernice Burke.

To honor George’s wishes, there will be no memorial service.