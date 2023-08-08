George Clifford Swanson, 83, Little Falls

August 17, 1939 - August 3, 2023

George Clifford Swanson, 83 year old resident of Little Falls, died Thursday, August 3 at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 11 at 11:00 A.M. at St. James Catholic Church in Randall. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 10 from 4:00-7:00 P.M at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the church. A prayer service will be said at 6:30 P.M. on Thursday evening at the funeral home. The military honors will be conducted by the Little Falls American Legion Post #46.

George Clifford Swanson was born on August 17, 1939 in Little Falls, MN to the late George and Ella (Fregin) Swanson. He attended and graduated from Little Falls Community High School with the class of 1958. George served his Country in the United States Army from June 5, 1958 until his honorable discharge on May 28, 1960. He was united in marriage to Joyce Sowada on July 23, 1966 at St. Mathias Catholic Church. The couple was united in marriage for 57 years. George worked at De Zurik Company in Sartell, MN as a Salvage Repairman in the Maintenance department. He retired in 2003 after 39 years of employment. George and Joyce made their home on Green Prairie Fish Lake. He enjoyed fishing, pontoon rides, playing solitaire, cards, berry picking and dancing with his wife. He was a member of the Little Falls American Legion Post #46 and the Machinist and Mechanics Union. George kept an immaculate yard and garden. He treasured his time with his grandchildren watching their sports and other school activities. George enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Vikings and Gopher sports.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joyce Swanson of Little Falls; children, Brad Swanson of Fort Ripley, MN, Mindy (Tony) Day of Hanover, MN, Lisa Swanson of Fort Myers, FL; grandchildren Jordan Buffington, Brianna Buffington, Jayden Day and Jarrett Day; sister, Gloria Birchem of Little Falls.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ella Swanson; sisters, Irene Anderson, Arlene Meachum and a brother, Harry Swanson.