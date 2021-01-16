GC Lumberjacks Top New Ulm Steel 5-3

NEW ULM -- The Granite City Lumberjacks hit the ice for the first time since November and earned a road win against the New Ulm Steel Friday.

New Ulm struck first, scoring the only goal of the opening period. Granite City responded in the second period with three goals to take a big 3-1 lead.

The Steel lit the lamp twice more early in the final period and tied the game up at three each, but the Lumberjacks were not quite done yet. They scored two more of their own to earn the win 5-3.

Carson Simon dominated the ice, scoring four goals for the Lumberjacks. Tucker Skime also netted one to help give Granite City the win. Bailey Huber made 24 saves and allowed three goals.

The Lumberjacks improve to 7-1. They will travel to Willmar on Saturday to face the 6-9 WarHawks. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.