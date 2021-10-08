Gage Michael Beumer, 9, Hillman

February 3, 2012 - October 3, 2021

Gage Michael Beumer, age 9 of Hillman died on Sunday, October 3, 2021. A Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 9 at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Hillman. Father Jerry Schick will officiate, and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM on Friday, October 8, 2021 at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Hillman and from 9:30 AM until the start of the service on Saturday at the church. Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Gage.

Gage was born February 3, 2012 to Allen and Heather (Wiltgen) Beumer in Saint Cloud. He was a 4th grader in Milaca. Gage enjoyed being outside, whether he was playing ball, fishing on the family's pond, kayaking in the family pond or adding on to the already impressive fort he and his cousins had been building together. Gage loved farming and a big supporter of Case International Tractors. He valued time spent snowmobiling, ice fishing and Sunday bonfires with his family. Gage was his father's shadow, he always wanted to be doing what his dad did. He was a proud member of the Hillman Swamp Stompers Snowmobile Club and played ball for the Brennyville Honeybadgers. Gage was a bright light in so many lives and he will be forever missed by all who knew him.

Gage is survived by his parents; siblings, Avery (14), Reed (12), Veda (7); grandparents, Calvin and Tammy Beumer of Hillman; Dave and Carol Wiltgen of Foley; aunts and uncles, Stacy (Jed) Poster of Ham Lake, Leann (Chad) Pietrzak of Hillman, Kari (Nathan) Latterell of Foley, Ryan (Shannon) Wiltgen of Andover, Amanda Wiltgen of Foley, Tylor Wiltgen of Foley, Alex Wiltgen of Ft. Briggs, NC; cousins, Jack, Molly, Blake, Luke, Zach, Brooke, Tucker, Andy, Sophia, Gabe, Harper; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal great-grandparents.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to MMLB- First Response.