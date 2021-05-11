Front Tire May Have Been Missing on Car Involved in Fatal Crash

Get our free mobile app

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minneapolis police say it appears the vehicle involved in a deadly rollover crash this morning may have been missing its left front tire.

A news release says investigators also listed speed as a possible contributing factor in the crash, which was reported around 5:30 a.m. A preliminary report says the vehicle left a roadway near the boundary between North Minneapolis and Golden Valley. The vehicle rolled and the driver, who was ejected, ended up pinned under the vehicle after it came to rest on its roof.

The victim was described as a Minneapolis woman in her mid-30s. Her name has not been released.

