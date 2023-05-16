Free Pizza and Gift Cards for New Store Opening in Baxter, Minnesota
This new store opening in Baxter is going to be great for anyone who hasn't had a place to get their kids inexpensive or replacement sporting equipment.
Play It Again Sports is opening in Baxter, Minnesota. This location will join the other locations in the Twin Cities, Buffalo, Duluth, Mankato and St. Cloud.
According to Bring Me the News, owner Mike Hoff had this to say about the reason they are opening this location in Baxter:
One of the reasons we are bringing Play It Again Sports to the Lakes Area is to lessen the burden on parents who might have had to drive for hours or spend a fortune replacing a broken hockey stick or sharpening a pair of skates in the past
This will just add an element of convenience to the area.
Their first day open will be next week, May 25th. And if you decide to go there and check it out on the first day... and you are there early, there are some perks.
It officially opens on May 25, with $25 gift cards given away to the first 25 people in line, with various other prizes and free pizza planned over its first four days in business.
So, yes, get there early for the $25 gift card, but the free pizza goes for 4 days . Great excuse to go and check out the new store.
