This new store opening in Baxter is going to be great for anyone who hasn't had a place to get their kids inexpensive or replacement sporting equipment.

Play It Again Sports is opening in Baxter, Minnesota. This location will join the other locations in the Twin Cities, Buffalo, Duluth, Mankato and St. Cloud.

According to Bring Me the News, owner Mike Hoff had this to say about the reason they are opening this location in Baxter:

This will just add an element of convenience to the area.

Their first day open will be next week, May 25th. And if you decide to go there and check it out on the first day... and you are there early, there are some perks.

So, yes, get there early for the $25 gift card, but the free pizza goes for 4 days . Great excuse to go and check out the new store.

