Coffee- you know that if you are a coffee drinker, it is a necessary thing to get you going in the morning. Me- I generally only have one cup of coffee per day. But there are those days when you know that you are going to need more than one. Maybe even more than two.. or more.

Today for FREE COFFEE DAY parents and caregivers, Panera has got you! They are giving you free coffee... ALL DAY!

In a press release, the Chief Brand and Concept Officer Edwardo Lus announced this and it was published on Delish:

This promotion is to give back to all of the parents and caregivers that maybe need a bit of a pick me up. Also- it does help to promote a new feature Panera will have coming up soon. It's a coffee subscription. It will allow people to get unlimited coffee for just $8.99 a month. If you get coffee out a lot, this is a great deal.

I basically love anything free. Who doesn't, right?

