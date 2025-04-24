Frederick “Fred” Sauer, 95, Pierz

January 20, 1930 - April 23, 2025

Frederick "Fred" Sauer, 95 year old resident of Pierz passed away Wednesday, April 23 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 30 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz with Father Aaron Nett and Kenneth Popp officiating.

The Burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 4:00- 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 29, and from 9:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M on Wednesday, April 30. The visitation times will all be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN.

The Christian Mothers will pray the rosary at 4:30 PM followed by the Knights of Columbus prayers at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

The Pierz American Legion will provide the military honors.

A full and complete notice will follow.