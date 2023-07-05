Frederick “Fred” B. Schlangen, 64, Albany

June 26, 1959 - July 3, 2023

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany for Fred Schlangen, age 64, who died at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in the Seven Dolors Parish Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 4pm – 8pm on Friday and from 9:30-10:30am Saturday at the Seven Dolors Church Gathering Center.

Frederick (Fred) Benedict Schlangen was born June 26, 1959 in Richmond, Minnesota to Ben and Amanda (Stang) Schlangen. He married the love of his life, Phyllis Stangler, on June 19, 1982 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Together they dairy farmed near Albany until 2018 then enjoyed their semi-retirement continuing to work their chicken barn, and spend extra time with their children, grandchildren, and friends. Fred also worked with Scepaniak Land & Grain of Holdingford and Austin, Inc. of Albany. Fred loved driving his John Deere tractors with his grandchildren, sight-seeing and crop checking, watching western shows, playing cards, drinking beer with family and friends and eating ice cream. He was the proudest father and grandfather who just beamed with joy when telling stories of his children and grandchildren. He was the most loyal, hardworking man and was first on the scene whenever someone was in need. He was a true role model and will be missed beyond measure by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Phyllis of Albany; daughter Jenelle (Tony) Scepaniak of Albany; sons Scott (Janelle) of Albany, Kurt (Megan) of Sartell, Bryan (Emily) of Avon, grandchildren Brooke, Carson, Lauren, Jaeden, Cameron, Skyler, Croix, Cali, Westin, and Hank; siblings Joey (Barney) Kiffmeyer, Ron Schlangen, Rich (Dorothy), Roger (Nancy), Mary (Ron) Gillitzer, Chickie (Maynard) Meyer, Mel (Doris), Alvin (Alice), Steve (Cheryl), Ruth (Carl) Lieser, Ralph (Missy); sister in laws Cindy (Doug) Schmitz, Nancy (Roger) Schlangen, Mary (Glen) Moscho, Sheila (Roy) Torborg, and Lisa (Jeff) Schwinghammer).

Fred was preceded in death by his parents Ben and Amanda, father and mother-in-law John and Marcie Stangler, and infant brother Ben Jr.