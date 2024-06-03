Frank J. Hentges, 81, Eden Valley

April 7, 1943 - May 31, 2024

Frank Hentges, 81, Eden Valley, MN, passed away on May 31, 2024. Born April 7, 1943. Preceded in death by his parents Alice (Dillon) and Ed Hentges, Eden Valley; step-son Tony Deladi. Survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Gloria Yanish, Watkins; daughter Jennifer Hentges Conour and son Ben (Gabriella) Hentges, Indianapolis, IN; step-son Chris (Mary Kay) Deladi, Hanover; grandchildren Elise Conour and Tyler Conour, Indianapolis, IN; Michael (Laura) Deladi, Ocean Isle Beach, NC; Kirsten (Jack) Flaherty, Maple Grove; siblings Pat Hentges (Mary Ann), Otsego; Mary Kay (Tom) Becker, Maple Grove, MN, Sharon (Jack) Ferraro, Minneapolis, MN; siblings in-law Bev (George) Marx, Nisswa, Pat (John) Gilmartin, CO, Ron and Nancy Yanish, Watkins, many relatives and good friends.

Frank attended Eden Valley High School and North Dakota State where he played quarterback for the Bison. He honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He taught English and physical education for 30 years in the Minneapolis School District, retiring in 1998. Frank coached football and basketball at Roosevelt High School, Minneapolis, and girls’ basketball at Eden Valley-Watkins. His greatest accomplishment was the positive impact he had on his student athletes. When they played for him, he demanded hard work and a willingness to play defense. Roosevelt HS athletic director Al Frost Jr. said, “Frank is the kind of coach every school needs. He’s fair, he’s a disciplinarian, he’s a scholar of basketball. The kids love him.”

Frank had a quick wit and an easy smile. He was an avid fisherman and with Gloria, they spent many summers at their home on Lake of the Woods. He loved to play cards and bake cookies and spend time with the many iterations of his dogs, all named “Duke.” But most of all he loved his wife, Gloria.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11am Friday, June 7 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 11am at the church. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home Eden Valley.