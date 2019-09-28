Four-Year-Old Boy Falls from Third-Story Window in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Authorities say a four-year-old boy fell from a third-story window at a building that provides transitional housing for homeless families in downtown Minneapolis.

Reports say the boy apparently was playing with his seven-year-old sister about 6:30 p.m. Friday at Mary's Place when he fell out the window and onto the pavement.

Police spokeswoman Cyndi Barrington says the extent of the boy's injuries were not immediately known, though he was reportedly alert when he was taken by ambulance to a hospital.