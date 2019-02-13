Flyers Rally Past Wild Tuesday

The Philadelphia Flyers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild is now 27-25-5 on the season, including a 1-6 record since the All Star break.

Ivan Provorov's goal at 2:54 of the first period gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead, but the Wild responded with a trio of goals before the end of the frame. Zach Parise's power play goal at 8:58 tied the game, followed by a pair of Luke Kunin goals at 10:45 and 13:28.

The Flyers owned the second period with a pair of goals to tie the game. James van Riemsdyk's power play tally at 8:42 made it a one goal game before Sean Couturier's goal at 13:57 tied it up.

Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon's 11th goal of the season at 2:06 of the third period briefly gave Minnesota back the lead, but Claude Giroux answered with a goal at 6:30 to tie the game.

van Riemsdyk's power play goal at 15:31 of the third period gave the Flyers the lead, and eventual win.

The Wild will try to bounce back Friday night when they host the New Jersey Devils.